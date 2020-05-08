The Air Peace flight conveying the Nigerian evacuees from Lagos touched down the Nnamdi AzikiweInternational Abuja airport at 7:50pm, in a second leg flight that started in the UK by the British Airways.

Port medical officials and the NCDC screened the evacuees before they were led to board buses at the foot of the plane.

301 of them were billed to be evacuated but air port official said only 253 made it. The evacuated persons would be quarantined in 3 private hotels for 14 days.

Earlier the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama apologised to the returnees for the four-hour delay they experienced in Lagos before they were moved to the Federal Capital Territory.