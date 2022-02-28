Video: NLC holds rally in support of LG autonomy in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress on Monday embarked on an advocacy rally to the National Assembly.

The two day rally is ahead voting on the proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The Congress is demanding unflinching support to the bills seeking administrative and judicial autonomy to local governments, the judiciary and the legislature.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, led the rally in company of NULGE President, Olatunji Ambali and other Labour leaders.

They describe the recurring petrol scarcity as an attempt to introduce the rejected fuel price increase through the backdoor.

NLC calls on its ten million membership to determine the fate of Nigeria’s new leaders in 2023.

