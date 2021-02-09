A local government health worker in Bayelsa State has expressed her displeasure over unpaid salary arrears in Bayelsa.

Speaking in a dramatic form with TVC News in Yenagoa on Tuesday, the health official said the government is insensitive to their plight and called for immediate action on their demands,

#HealthWorker

A local government health worker expressing her displeasure over unpaid salary arrears in Bayelsa State. pic.twitter.com/9TCEQ9vYpx — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 9, 2021