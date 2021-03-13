Barely 24 hours after the abduction of more than 39 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, a video has emerged with their abductors flogging them.

The students urge the state and federal governments to save them by paying ransom for their freedom.

24 Hours after abduction, video emerges of Students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation with their abductors flogging them and the students urging the government to save them by paying ransom for their freedom @elrufai @NigeriaGov @PoliceNG @DefenceInfoNG @CDS_Nig pic.twitter.com/SQ1YUJhU19 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) March 13, 2021

They warned against any attempt to rescue them by use of force, as they say this might endanger their lives.