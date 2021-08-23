President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his deepest condolences to the Aguiyi-Ironsi family, and government and people of Abia State on the passing of Chief Mrs Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, wife of the first military Head of State, Major General Johnson Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President affirmed that Lady Victoria’s incredible strength and exceptional courage during one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history pedestals her as a mother of the nation, God-fearing and a foremost woman of valour.

The President noted that the former first lady will be remembered for laying a solid foundation for women’s leadership role in the seat of power and as a founding member of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association; she passionately championed the welfare and wellbeing of families of military officers.

The President recognises that 55 years after the death of General J.T Aguiyi-Ironsi, Lady Victoria never stopped working for the greater good of Nigeria, and for peace, stability, healing and reconciliation in the land.

Mr Adesina added that the President sincerely hoped that Lady Victoria’s labours for the country will not be in vain, and joins all Nigerians in praying for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for those who mourn.