Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba has advised Nigerian youth who think protest and revolution are the only way to take control of the affairs of the nation, to rethink and rather have a deliberate plan to penetrate the political parties.

Speaking in his Calabar residence where he was visiting for the first time since October 2020 when it was vandalized by hoodlums who hijacked the #ENDSARS protest, the Former Senate leader said,” Let me say that I have my worries that any protest again will still be hijacked by hoodlums and at the end of the day they would lose the whole essence of the protest.”

His words, “Let me say this for historical purposes, the leadership of this country has always been by youths.

For instance the first republic, who were the leaders? Who were those who fought our Independence?

Advertisement

The Nnamdi Azikiwe’s who was in his 40’s, Awolowo was in his 30’s, Enahoro was in his 20’s. Then if you check the first generation of military Leaders, there were governors who were 32.

Those who do the civil war, the Adekunle’s and the Obasanjo’s and the rest, they were all in their 20’s and 30’s, so the leadership of this country has always been youths.