Veteran Nollywood actor, producer, Sam Obiago, is dead

A Nigerian born Nollywood actor and film maker, Sam Obiago who has featured in over 100 Nollywood movies is dead.

The TV personality and movie producer, popularly known as Daddy Sam died Thursday morning.

His death was confirmed by some of his colleagues in the industry. But the Actors Guild of Nigeria is yet to issue a statement on the incident

Sam Obiago has featured in the following Nollywood movies, Gifted, Tears Of A King, Woman Of Fire, Ghana Island, Royal Turning Point, Royal Appointment, Bargain, Combined Forces, Altar Of Love, Wishes, Ancient Love, Drunk Princess, The Missing Blood, Obed And Ruth, The Visitor, Osinachi, One Night Stand, Throne Of Fire, Ancient Key, Wicked Tradition, Tortured Heart, Royal Wreck

The King’s Decision, Blood Brothers, The Orbit, Strength Of Womanhood, Battle Of Kings, Royal Headache, Another Life, Game Of War, Jacob’s House, My Decision, Village Runs, Magic Dragon, The Love of Father and Daughter, A Poison to the Heart and Grievous Oath, among others