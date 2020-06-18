Television actor Danny Masterson, best known for his role in “That ’70s Show,” has been charged with forcibly raping three women, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday.

The separate incidents allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2003.

Masterson, 44, was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. He was arrested by the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division on Wednesday morning, and is being held on $3.3 million bail, according to Variety.

An arraignment has been set for Sept. 18.

Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. The actor is also alleged to have raped a 28-year-old woman in April 2003, and a 23-year-old woman sometime between October and December of 2003, according to authorities.

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller of the Sex Crimes Division, who is prosecuting the case, said all of the alleged crimes occurred at Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home.

Los Angeles police began investigating Masterson over sexual assault claims in 2016.

Masterson’s attorney Tom Mesereau flatly rejected the charges.

