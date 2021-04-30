The United States Mission in Nigeria has announced that it will prioritize student visa applicants and ensure Nigerian students resuming this Fall get visa interview appointments well in advance of their program start date.

According to Country Consular Coordinator, Susan Tuller, US offices in Lagos and Abuja will make every effort to assist student visa applicants in a timely fashion while keeping personnel and customers safe.

Ms. Tuller explained that all student visa appointments must be booked through the U.S. Travel Docs website at www.ustraveldocs.com/ng/. She warned applicants against the use of third-party services, including touts, and fixers who broker visa appointments.

Records show that Nigeria sends more students to American colleges and universities than any other country in Africa and is the eleventh largest source worldwide of international students to the United States.