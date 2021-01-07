Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday reiterated that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen, in any part of the world.

Jonathan’s statement follows the invasion of the United States Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump in a bid to stop Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of the November 3 presidential election.

The former president made this known in a facebook post amid US political crisis.

He said: “I have repeatedly said nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen, in any part of the world. Absolutely nobody.

Again, I reiterate that it is better to lose power at the cost of gaining peace, than to gain power at the price of losing the peace.”

Recall that Jonathan in 2015 conceded defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari, rescuing Nigeria from a situation that could have led to nationwide violence.

Unlike Jonathan, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly refused to concede to President-elect, Joe Biden, alleging voter fraud. This action prompted his supporters on Wednesday, January 6, to invade the US Capital, causing a lockdown of the complex.

CNN reported that about four lives were lost in the daring riot staged by the supporters of the outgoing US president.