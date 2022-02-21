Updated: Why court refuses to order release of Abba Kyari

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal high court Abuja has refused to order the release of the suspended deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari, from the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Justice Ekwo rather ordered Mr Kyari to put the federal government on notice of the suit, he instituted.

Mr Kyari in an ex-parte motion filed by his counsel Obianuju Ikena claimed that he is suffering from diabetes which needs urgent medical attention.

Justice Ekwo in his brief ruling ordered that the respondent be notified.