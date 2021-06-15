The House of Representatives is now screening the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya.

The Joint House Committee on Army and Defence is carrying out the screening exercise on behalf of the House of Representatives.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, expresses concern about worsening insecurity in the country.

He urged the nominee to adopt innovative measures to curb wanton killings and destruction of property, if confirmed.

Babajimi Benson said Nigeria deserves a rejuvenated, robust and motivated Armed Forces.

The Minister of Defence, represented by the Permanent Secretary, described the nominee as an astute professional and a superior officer who had served the nation in different capacities.

He applauded the partnership between the Ministry and the Parliament, especially in the quest for peace in the nation.

The nominee, Faruk Yahaya, reeled out his professional exploits in his 36 years sojourn in the Nigerian Army, especially in counter terrorism and assured the lawmakers he was ready to take the battle to those terrorising the country.