Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is coming barely five days after he was disqualified by the All progressives congress from contesting in the party’s governorship primaries

Few days ago, the governor visited two governors from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The first visit was to his Rivers state counterpart Nyesom Wike, and this has sparked up reactions across political parties.

As that was on, Governor Godwin Obaseki visited Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state on the same day.

While Mr Obaseki was fighting for a platform where he can achieve his second term ambition, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress Adams Oshiomhole led the National Working Committee of the party to the presidential villa where a meeting was held with the chief of Staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Mr Oshiomhole after the meeting stated that the disqualification of Governor Obaseki is final.

It has not been confirmed at the moment what party Governor Godwin Obaseki will be contesting on, but what we now know is that he is no longer a member of the APC.

Mr Obaseki’s disqualification, which happened on Friday, climaxed a long-run battle between the governor and the APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole, who is also a former governor of Edo state

Governor Godwin Obaseki was disqualified by the screening committee set up by the APC over multiple inconsistencies in his academic certificates.