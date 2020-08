Nigerian musician Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been fined N200,000 by an Abuja mobile court for violating Covid-19 protocols on the 13th of June, 2020.

This was after he was arraigned and pleaded guily on four count charges of breach of cessation of movement and inter-states travel order made by the President, non wearing of face mask, social gathering and violation of curfew imposed by the FCT Administration.

He is also expected to publish a public apology in any national newspaper.