The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the last gubernatorial election in Ondo state, Eyitayo Jegede has congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on his victory at the Supreme court.

In a statement personally issued by him, Mr Jegede said the outcome of the judgement has not in any way diminished his respect and reverence for the judiciary and justices of the supreme court.

He thanked specially, his legal team, under the leadership of Onyechi Ikpeazu for their commitment, industry and dedication to his cause.

He also thanked the people of Ondo State for their steadfastness for the collective interest of the state.

According to him, the outcome of the judgement should not deter good and well-meaning individuals from aspiring for leadership in the state