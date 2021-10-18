Breaking News

Updated: Death toll in Goronyo market attack rises to 43

Death toll in Bandits attack on Sokoto community rises to 43 Death toll in Bandits attack on Sokoto community rises to 43

The death toll in the attack on Goronyo market that took placeB on Sunday by suspected bandits has risen to forty three .

Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal gave the figures after meeting with major Stakeholders from the affected community.

The governor said details were not handy earlier when he gave the number of casualties as over thirty.

He said after meeting with leaders of the affected community, it was confirmed that a total number of forty three persons lost their lives in the attack.

Governor Tambuwal said a meeting with all major stakeholders in the local government area is ongoing to find a lasting solution to the security challenges in the area.

Two deadly attacks have taken place at Ungwan Lalle market and now Goronyo market after the members of the outlawed volunteer Vigilantes group also known as Yan Sakai attacked and killed nine fulanis herdsmen at Mammande market in Gwadabawa local government area.

Commentators are linking the recent attacks to the activities of Yan Sakai that have resorted to extra judicial killings, a major crime that lead to their disbandment by the state government.

Though security authorities in the state have not confirmed this.

