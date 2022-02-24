Updated: Buhari swears in six new national commissioners for INEC

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in six new national commissioners for the Independent National and Electoral Commission.

The President swore in the national commissioners earlier today while presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House in Abuja.

Physically in attendance were the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd)

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, had led the electoral umpire’s national commissioners to Aso Villa for the inauguration ceremony.