Enugu residents on Wednesday trooped out in thousands to jubilate the reappearance of Spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Father Ejike Mbaka.

There was tension in Enugu over his whereabouts early on Wednesday following a summons from the Bishop of the Catholic Church after which he was alleged to have disappeared.

Many youths protested, alleging he had been picked up by security operatives or gunmen over his recent call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached.

The protesting youth also vandalised the Bishop’s court in Enugu.

Youths had earlier vandalised the Bishop court over his alleged disappearance, as DSS denied arresting the cleric.

However in a live video update on Wednesday afternoon by BBC Pidgin monitored by The Nation, Mbaka was seen in an open roof car waving to protesters who surrounded him alongside operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.