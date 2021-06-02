The Peoples democratic party in Imo State has confirmed the assassination of its youth leader in Oru East Local government Area Kenneth Amukamara in his home.

This recent killing is coming two days after the former special adviser on Political affairs to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak was gruesomely murdered in Owerri.

Confirming the killing to TVC on phone, the State party publicity Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike said the party received the unfortunate news with rude shock.

He condemned the gruesome killing and said the security agents have been briefed and investigation is also ongoing to unravel those behind such a barbaric act.

The assailants burnt house and vandalised vehicles of the slain party leader.