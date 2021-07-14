Unidentified gunmen have killed four people in Anambra state, three of whom are police officers, according to reports.

The gunmen invaded Abatete in Idemili North local government area, Tuesday night and set three vehicles ablaze.

The assailant were said to have also kidnapped one unidentified young man from Uke and whisked him away to an unknown location, but this has not been confirmed.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen invaded the community in two Highlander jeeps and one Sienna car, both fully armed.

The incident, according to the source, occurred at Eke-Agu area in the community.

When contacted, TVC News made several attempt to reach the Anambra Police spokesman, ikenga Tochukwu, for confirmation, but he refused to respond to our calls.