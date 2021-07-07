Unknown Gunmen have killed the Director General of the Science and Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Enugu, Prof. Samuel Ndubisi.

The Professor was said to have been killed along the Port- Harcourt Express Road Enugu with his police orderly.

His driver, who sustained gunshot injuries, had been taken to a hospital, where doctors are battling to save his life.

His official vehicle, which was riddled with several bullets holes, was seen driven into the gutter.

It was not clear why the DG was killed as nothing was removed from the vehicle or its occupants.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has also visited the scene of the incident.

Enugu State Police command spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident said information surrounding Ndubuisi’s killing was still sketchy.

He however added that preliminary investigation into the incident has commenced.