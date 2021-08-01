The newly appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT),Andrew Efemini, has died.

Professor Efemini, whose appointment had not been confirmed, died over the weekend at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital of an unexplained illness (UPTH).

The incident was confirmed by a senior university official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Prof. Owunari Georgewill, Vice-Chancellor of UNIPORT, reportedly paid a visit to the deceased family, describing the late Prof. Efemini as a man of ideas whose contributions had led to the institution’s growth.

Efemini was a professor of Developmental Psychology in the Department of Psychology, Faculty of Humanities, until his death.

Advertisement

He was named DVC Academics at the 459th Senate Meeting on July 28th, but died before his new position could be ratified by the institution’s Governing Council.