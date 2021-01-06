The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has lost another prominent professor, Duro Ajeyalemi, to coronavirus disease.

The late Professor Ajeyalemi, who retired at the age of 70 from the university in November, in 2020, was a former dean of the institution’s faculty of education and the pioneer registrar of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB).

The university’s deputy vice-chancellor in charge of development services, Folasade Ogunsola, who confirmed the development said the institution’s management was “again shocked to receive the news of the death of another great scholar.”

“It is true Professor Ajeyalemi is dead. We are still in shock. Nigerians should know that COVID-19 is real and they should please use masks appropriately,” Mrs Ogunsola told our reporter on the phone.

The late don reportedly died at the isolation centre at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, in Lagos.

Mr Ajeyalemi, a professor of education, is the third prominent indigene of Ijesha land in Osun East Senatorial District that had died of the deadly disease in the recent time.

The late professors Femi Odekunle and Oye Ibidapo-Obe had earlier died recently.