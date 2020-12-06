The authorisation to use the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech now clears the way for the deployment of a vaccine that’s expected to play a significant role in the global effort to cub the coronavirus.

With the virus infecting more than 64 million people and cutting over 1.5 million lives short, the UK is set to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.

For the third day in a row, the US saw a record number of cases, with nearly 230,000 new infections on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As race to end the pandemic heats up, Bahrain has become the second country to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Globally, more than 1.5 million people have died due to COVID-19, while 42 million people have recovered from it.