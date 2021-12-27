Uche Nwosu released, moves to Abuja

APC Chieftain and a son-in-law to a former governor of Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has been released barely 24 hours after he was arrested by masked Police operatives during a Church Service at his hometown, Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State.

Nwosu in a statement by his media aide, Chikezie Nwadike, said he did spend the night in Police custody.

He also said the Police never invitd him before the invasion of the Church where he was arrested on Sunday Morning.

The statement challenged the police or anybody who held the opinion to produce a documented proof wherein Nwosu, a 2019 governorship candidate was invited by the police.

Nwosu said that he was “fine” and thanked Nigerians who stood up for him when his safety was not known.