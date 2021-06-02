Some resident doctors of the University College Teaching Hospital Ibadan have protested against what they described as non payment of five months salaries.

Resident Doctors of the University College Teaching Hospital, Ibadan protest non payment of five months salaries. pic.twitter.com/0dQLvtrJ48 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) June 2, 2021

The doctors who protested around the premises of the University Teaching Hospital carried placards with various inscriptions, chanting solidarity songs.

They said the non-payment of their salaries was due to the failure of the management to include their information in the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS)

The Doctors called on relevant authorities to come to their aid and ensure the immediate payment of their salary arrears.