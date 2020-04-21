Ride-hailing company Uber has launched a same-day, ‘no-contact’ package delivery service in Phoenix and a dozen other U.S cities.

Uber says this feature gives customers the ability of sending items to friends, family or colleagues in town.

The company said it suggested using the service to safely share things like care packages, toilet paper or board games while observing stay-at-home restrictions during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Transportation network providers such as Uber and Lyft were deemed essential businesses in Arizona under governor Doug Ducey’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” order that went into effect March 31.

Phoenix is one of 13 cities in the initial U.S. rollout. The program is available in more than 25 cities worldwide, including in Mexico and Australia.