A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Monday Ubani, says he is withdrawing the suit he filed to challenge the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on the unilateral amendments he made to the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners 2017.

Ubani in a statement said he was withdrawing the suit after learning about the possibility that it might be used as an excuse to scuttle the ongoing efforts to resolve the matter amicably.

He said in the statement that “The leadership of the Bar at the highest level have reached out to me to have the lawsuit withdrawn to avoid an ugly situation where the issue of the case in court will be used as an excuse to scuttle the much-anticipated resolution of this unnecessary rumble within our revered body.

“As an unrepentant lover of the Bar and a principled individual who fights for a cause with God’s wisdom, I have reached out to my colleagues in this struggle for us to have this case withdrawn to allow no reason whatsoever to be given for the failure to arrive at an amicable settlement over the matter.”