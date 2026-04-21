Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has been conferred with the Fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relationsin recognition of his contributions to governance and public service. The governor was also named World Public Relations Forum Governance Ambassador by the institute. The honours were presented at Sir Kashim Ibrahim…...

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has been conferred with the Fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relationsin recognition of his contributions to governance and public service.

The governor was also named World Public Relations Forum Governance Ambassador by the institute.

The honours were presented at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna by an NIPR delegation led by its National President, Ike Neliaku.

Speaking during the presentation, Neliaku said the Fellowship is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service and merit in their respective fields.

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Governor Sani, in his remarks, expressed appreciation to the institute for the recognition, linking the honour to his administration’s commitment to peacebuilding, development, and inclusive governance.