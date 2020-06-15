United States President Donald Trump has said he will not watch National Football League (NFL) or U.S. football team matches if players do not stand for the national anthem.

Last week,the U.S. football Federation said it had dropped its requirement that players stand during the anthem.

They said the policy was wrong and detracted from the Black Lives Matter movement.

The policy was adopted in 2017 after U.S. women’s national team member Megan Rapinoe took a knee during the anthem before a game, in solidarity with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt to call attention to racial injustice.

Meanwhile, National football league commissioner ,Roger Goodell says he stands with NFL players who have part of the black lives matter protest.

Trump has been a vocal critic of players kneeling during the anthem, previously tweeting that NFL players who did so were “disrespecting our Country & our Flag.”