Republican candidate Donald Trump has opted to challenge the result of the United States presidential election.

He is demanding a recount of votes in areas he maintained he alleges voting irregularities were identified.

His position is not far from the situation that emanated in the year 2000 between Mr. Al Gore, a Democrat, and Republican George W Bush in the United States Presidential election, which was one of the closest contests in the nation’s history.

The result hinged on the state of Florida, where a narrow margin of victory led to numerous lawsuits and weeks of legal battles, triggering a recount.

The argument reached the US Supreme Court, which put a stop to the recount. The contested votes were eventually awarded to Mr. Bush, granting him victory.

Advertisement

Mr. Gore, who won the national popular vote by a margin of more than 500,000 but narrowly lost in Florida, finally conceded defeat on 13 December 2000, saying ’’ For the sake of our unity as a people and the strength of our democracy, I offer my concession”.

President Trump’s has the legal right to contest the outcome of the election and demand a recount.

If he believes that electoral fraud has taken place, he can issue lawsuits against officials in any of the states suspected of wrongdoing.

But an overwhelming majority and electoral college win, will leave him with no option than to concede defeat in the end.