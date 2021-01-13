U.S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday named seven House members as impeachment managers to press the Democrats’ case against President Donald Trump in the U.S Senate.

The seven lawmakers will be tasked with prosecuting the case against President Donald Trump in the Senate’s trial, giving them a high-profile role and a chance to be at least a footnote in history.

The announcement comes as the House voted Wednesday to send the managers and the two impeachment articles over to the Senate , a formality that triggers the start of the trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell R-ky, said the senators would be ready to receive them and take sworn oaths to render “impartial justice” in the trial shortly after they receive those articles, which accuse Trump of abuse of power and contempt of Congress.

Pelosi’s list reflects her desire for geographic, racial and gender diversity among the impeachment managers, and it draws from the Democratic Caucus’ wide swath of legal and national security-related experience.

The impeachment managers are:

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.)

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.)

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.)

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas)