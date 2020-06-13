U.S President Donald Trump has postponed his first post-coronavirus lockdown election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He tweeted that the rally earlier fixed for June 19 would now be held a day later out of respect for the day known as Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of US slavery.

The choice of date had drawn criticism amid nationwide anti-racism protests.

The location was also controversial, as Tulsa saw one of the worst massacres of black people in US history in 1921.

Up to 300 people died when a white mob attacked the prosperous black neighbourhood of Greenwood, known as the “Black Wall Street”, with guns and explosives. About 1,000 businesses and homes were also destroyed.