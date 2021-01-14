A former world number one, Andy Murray has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 33-year-old Brit had been preparing for the year’s first Grand Slam, the Australian Open.

He was due to travel to Australia on one of the 18 charter flights laid on by tournament organisers but is still isolating at home.

Murray, who is said to be in good health, is hoping to be able to arrive in Australia at a later date and still participate in the tournament which begins on February 8.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray is a five-time finalist at the Melbourne event.