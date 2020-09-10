A mild drama ensued at the entrance of the Ondo State House of Assembly as two members of the opposition in the Assembly were prevented from entering the House by the security men at the gate.

The drama was contained in a one-minute, 30 seconds video that had gone viral.

The lawmakers are: Festus Akingbaso and Mr Rasheed Elegbeleye, who are representing Akoko North-East Constituency and Idanre Constituency, respectively are members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Assembly.

BREAKING: Two @OfficialPDPNig lawmakers prevented from entering Ondo Assembly complex. pic.twitter.com/3M6UlL6wP0 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 10, 2020

The two lawmakers were seen protesting against the action of the policemen at the gate.

The security guard told the lawmakers that the order to lock the gate came from the Speaker, Mr Bamidele Oloyeloogun.

But one of the lawmakers put a call through to the speaker, Mr Bamidele Oloyeloogun, informing him about what happened at the gate yet the gate was not opened for them.

One of the aggrieved lawmakers, Elegbeleye, confirmed the video and said it was “a deliberate act” to shut them out.