Enugu state government has announced that two out of the ten active cases in the state have tested negative for Coronavirus disease.

The cases are a 3-year-old and 13-year-old contacts of the 3rd case in Enugu, who is an indigene of Bauchi state, with positive travel history to and from Jos, Plateau state.

The state commissioner for health, Obi Emmanuel-Ikechukwu disclosed this in a statement, revealed that the patients are undergoing assessment for discharge from the state isolation and treatment centre .

Currently, Enugu state now has 8 active cases of covid-19, two already treated and discharged while another two are on the verge of being discharged after testing negative for coronavirus disease twice.