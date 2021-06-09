The Joint Minority Caucus of the Senate and the House of Representatives says the ban on Twitter is draconian and unacceptable.

The Caucus also dismissed the federal government’s threats to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use Twitter, and urged Nigerians to use the social microblogging site because they would not be violating any Nigerian or international law.

It acknowledges the provisions of Articles 19 and 20 of the United Nations Charter on Fundamental Human Rights, to which Nigeria is a signatory, as well as Sections 39 and 36 (12) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and notes that under these provisions, no one would be breaking any law by using Twitter in Nigeria.

The caucus in a statement said “It is agonizing that Nigeria and Nigerians have been losing billions of naira on daily basis since the ban on twitter. This is completely unacceptable as it is worsening the already biting economic hardship and frightening unemployment level in the country”.