TVC News’ Adedoja Salam-Adeniyi wins DAME awards

TVC News’ Correspondent, Adedoja Salam-Adeniyi, has won the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence of the year 2021.

Adedoja’s story on how Lagos managed COVID-19 during the lockdown was what won her the award.

She defeated Vanguard and Punch reporters to emerge victorious in the Lagos reporting category

The award was held in Lagos today, Sunday, December 19th, 2021.

DAME was designed as an annual platform to reward superior performance. It also has the honour of being the only awards scheme in Nigeria that covers the media disciplines of Journalism, Broadcasting and Advertising

The competition is restricted to works produced wholly by Nigerians that appeared in the Nigerian media during the year of assessment.