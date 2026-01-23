Turkey has identified 76 wooden and metal artifacts believed to belong to Nigeria, opening the way for their possible repatriation and deeper cultural cooperation between both countries. The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, disclosed this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Minist...

Turkey has identified 76 wooden and metal artifacts believed to belong to Nigeria, opening the way for their possible repatriation and deeper cultural cooperation between both countries.

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, disclosed this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, in Abuja.

Poroy said discussions on the return of the artifacts would begin once the Nigerian government formally identifies and claims ownership of the objects. He added that Turkey was keen on strengthening cultural relations with Nigeria, including the signing of a cultural cooperation agreement during the planned visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Turkey.

“Our minister of culture and tourism has identified 76 wooden and metal objects that they think might belong to Nigeria. We received information about these artifacts last May and we are eager to see them returned to Nigeria,” the ambassador said.

“We hope to sign a cultural cooperation agreement during the upcoming visit of Nigeria’s President to Turkey. We are committed to promoting cultural understanding and cooperation between our nations,” he added.

The ambassador also revealed plans to establish a Turkish cultural centre in Nigeria to promote traditional arts and support the education of young Nigerian women. He further invited Nigerian officials to participate in upcoming cultural events, including a photo exhibition and a Turkish coffee session.

In her response, Musawa welcomed the development and urged officials of both countries to fast-track the cultural cooperation agreement.

“This is a golden opportunity for both countries to strengthen cultural diplomacy. Nigeria is the gateway to talking to the black global community, purely because of our numbers and strength of expression. We urge officials to expedite the process of finalizing the cultural cooperation agreement,” the minister said.

She also expressed Nigeria’s interest in working with Turkey on film projects, cultural exchanges, and initiatives to empower women in the fashion and creative industries.

Musawa said the identification of the artifacts offered Nigeria an opportunity not only to reclaim its cultural heritage but also to boost cultural tourism and economic growth.

The discussions highlight ongoing efforts by Nigeria and Turkey to deepen cultural ties and expand cooperation in the creative and tourism sectors.