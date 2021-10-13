Breaking News

Tropical storm Pamela on path to hit Mexico

Tropical storm Pamela on path to hit Mexico

The US National Hurricane Center has warned that Tropical Storm Pamela would slam into the western coast of Mexico as a hurricane early Wednesday morning, potentially bringing life-threatening surges and deadly gusts.

Pamela was expected to pass over the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula overnight before accelerating towards the Pacific port city of Mazatlán, with tropical storm-force winds beginning around 2 a.m. (0800 GMT).

“Re-strengthening is expected overnight, and Pamela is forecast to regain hurricane strength before it reaches the coast of west-central Mexico Wednesday morning,” the NHC said.

At the time of the NHC’s last warning at 0300 GMT Tuesday, Pamela was centered about 170 miles (275 kilometers) west-southwest of Mazatlán. With maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour, it was traveling northeast at roughly 12 miles per hour.

As Pamela moved towards the Mexican states of Sinaloa, Durango, and Baja, the Miami-based center warned of a “high” risk of flash flooding and mudslides.

Storm surges could produce “significant” coastal flooding and “large and destructive waves,” the center added.

Mexico is frequently impacted by tropical storms and hurricanes on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts due to its location.

In August, Hurricane Nora made landfall in the Pacific state of Jalisco, killing a child and leaving one person missing.

Hurricane Grace left at least 11 dead on the eastern coast of Mexico’s mainland the same month.

Hurricane Olaf hit the Baja California peninsula in September, causing only minimal damage.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

LagosCouncilElections-TVC2

#LagosCouncilElections : Tinubu, Lagosians, police express satisfaction

TVCN
Jul 23, 2017

Lagosians defied an early morning downpour on Saturday to vote their local government representatives…

Governor Wike declares 3 days fasting for Rivers rerun

TVCN
Dec 6, 2016

TVC N. The administration of Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has declared a three-day (more…)

Kidnapper Evans changes plea to ‘Not guilty’

TVCN
Oct 19, 2017

Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, the man considered by police as Nigeria's biggest kidnapping suspect has changed…

Economic Crimes: CBN, EFCC seal information-sharing deals

TVCN
Mar 8, 2019

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Mexico “closely observing” U.S. immigration policy – Official

23 Jun 2018 11.12 am

Mexico said it will continue watching closely…

Continue reading

Hearts defender John Souttar get promoted into Scotland main squad

27 Aug 2018 1.28 pm

Hearts defender, John Scoutter has been…

Continue reading

New concealed grave discovered in Jalisco, Mexico

16 Oct 2018 4.49 pm

A new concealed grave in Jalisco, Mexico…

Continue reading