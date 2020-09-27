Troops of Sector 2, Chad, of the Multinational Joint Taskforce say they have rescued twelve hostages from the enclaves of Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP captivity in the Lake Chad Basin.Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF Colonel Muhammad Dole who disclosed this in a statement said among the rescued were three women, eight children and one male adult.

Colonel Dole said the troops of the Multinational Joint Taskforce acting on credible information laid ambush against the insurgents at a vantage location near Barkalam.

Three canoes were capsized during the offensive operation, leading to the death and arrest of some terrorists, while others sustained various degree of injuries.

“In line with its policy of safe transfer of surrendered insurgents and rescued hostages, the Headquarters, MNJTF used Helicopter to facilitate their movement from Baga Sola to N’Djamena, Chad” he added.

Chadian Chief of Defense Staff, General Abakar Daoud while receiving the rescued hostages reiterated the absolute commitment and determination of the National and Multi National Joint Task Force forces to combat the menace of terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin.

“The rescued hostages are presently at a military medical facility for further examinations and medication.

“They will thereafter be reunited with their families” General Daoud said.