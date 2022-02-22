Troops recover Arms, Ammunition, Others from ISWAP in Borno

The Nigerian Army has continued its clearance and domination Operations across the battlefield in the North East Theatre with troops of 402 Special Forces Brigade on Monday 21 Feb 2022 neutralized several ISWAP/BHT terrorists at Timbuktu Triangle in Borno State.

The Troops also recovered large cache of Weapons, Bombs, 1 Mowag APC, 1 TCV amongst others.

Troops of 26 Task Force brigade also conducted clearance operation & aggressive patrol to Fadagwe village and adjoining settlements in Borno State.

Terrorists withdrew in disarray due to the Superior firepower of the Troops.

Several operational vehicles of the terrorists were recovered following the Operations.