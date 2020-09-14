The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has destroyed another armed bandits’ camp in the Doumborou Forest area of Zamfara State.

According the Coordinator, Defence Media and Operations Major General John Enenche, the strike was executed on Sunday,13 September 2020, as part of a new subsidiary Operation, tagged WUTAN DAJI 2, which also resulted in the killing of several armed bandits belonging to the gang led by the so-called ‘Dangote’

The target was designated for attack after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions indicated that ‘Dangote’ and some of his members, along with their logistics items and rustled livestock, had established a new camp at the southern edge of the Forest.

The Air Component therefore dispatched an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

The attack aircraft engaged the target area scoring accurate hits and taking out several of the bandits, while some of their structures were seen engulfed in flames.

General Enenche said HUMINT sources later revealed that several of ‘Dangote’s followers were neutralized in the air strike.