Troops of operation Sahel Sanity operating in the North-West zone have Neutralise two hundred and twenty bandits, arrested three hundred and twenty six illegal miners, three hundred and thirty five suspected armed bandits and one hundred and forty seven informant and collaborators in the last six months

The troops also destroyed one hundred and ninety seven bandits camps, arrested fourteen bandits arm suppliers, rescued six hundred and forty six kidnap victims, recover seven thousand, seven hundred and seventy six cows, one thousand eight hundred and eighty six sheep’s, rams and camels in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States.

At a press conference in Faskari, Army authorities say two officers and four soldiers were also killed during the operations

They assured of their readiness to rid the zone of criminality before the end of the operation in March this year.