According to a press statement made available by the Nigerian Army late Saturday, the attackers invaded the communities around 02:50 a.m, and were met by superior firepower by troops of the 28 Task Force Brigade.

The statement reads, “Troops of the Nigerian Army have successfully thwarted a planned midnight attack on Chibok communities in Borno State. The attack, launched by over 300 terrorists from multiple fronts, began at about 0250 hours (2:50 a.m.) today and was decisively defeated through swift intelligence, tactical manoeuvre and superior firepower by troops of 28 Task Force Brigade.

“The troops, who were on alert, detected early enemy movement, enabling them to quickly assume battle positions and engage the terrorists from multiple fronts. The fierce firefight lasted for over two hours, during which the gallant soldiers held their ground firmly and prevented the terrorists from breaching the security of the adjoining towns.”

The statement added, “The terrorists, on observing the break of day, started a disorderly withdrawal towards the Azir axis into the Sambisa Forest, attempting to cross the Main Supply Route Damboa–Biu. In response, 25 Brigade was tasked to occupy pre-designated ambush positions ahead of Azir Bridge to cut off and neutralize the fleeing terrorists, with guidance provided by a Nigerian Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

“The Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI deployed a Super Tucano aircraft and as the advancing interdiction forces closed in, the terrorists dispersed. Troops subsequently disrupted their withdrawal. No personnel or equipment was lost, underscoring the high level of combat readiness, professionalism and resilience displayed by the forces involved.”

“While exploitation operations in and around Chibok remain ongoing, the Nigerian Army assures the public that concerted efforts are being intensified to track down escaping elements and deny them freedom of movement. The footage of the mass withdrawal of terrorists after the failed attack has been obtained and is being analyzed for further operational action.