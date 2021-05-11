Boko Haram fighters and Troops are reportedly exchanging gunfire around the Jidari Polo area of Maiduguri metropolis.

Eyewitnesses said residents are trapped with the exchange very heavy.

“My sister called me from that area and informed me that they are trapped inside their houses,” Yunusa, a Maiduguri resident told The Nation on Tuesday evening.

Though details are still sketchy the attack was said to have started just as many Muslims were preparing to break their fast.

Jidari Polo was attacked last year by Boko Haram around May.

During the attack, Governor Zulum had visited residents, urging them not to run out of their houses.