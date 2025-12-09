The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to step up reforms across the country’s rail network in response to growing public concerns about efficiency and service quality. Reacting to widespread feedback from commuters, the Minister ac...

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, has directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to step up reforms across the country’s rail network in response to growing public concerns about efficiency and service quality.

Reacting to widespread feedback from commuters, the Minister acknowledged the challenges facing passengers and thanked Nigerians for offering what he described as “valuable and insightful perspectives” on the state of the railway system.

According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Umar Alkali Jubril, the ministry has already begun implementing corrective measures.

These include a comprehensive review of rail operations and safety procedures, strengthened monitoring and accountability mechanisms for management and frontline staff, and improved channels for public feedback to ensure more transparent communication.

Senator Alkali reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to building a safer, more reliable rail network that aligns with global best practices.

He also commended the media for responsible reporting, and thanked passengers for their patience and constructive criticism, noting that public vigilance plays a key role in driving institutional reforms.

NRC Appeals for Patience Over Abuja–Kaduna Service Reduction

Meanwhile, the NRC has urged passengers on the Abuja–Kaduna route to remain patient as the corporation works to resolve temporary service disruptions.

Managing Director Dr. Kayode Opeifa said in a statement on Tuesday that the reduction in train frequency has been caused by damage to the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) rolling stock following an incident on August 26.

He stressed that the service dip was not due to neglect but to two major setbacks: the March 2022 terrorist attack on the corridor, which necessitated an overhaul of safety measures and deeper security collaboration, and a recent derailment that damaged several coaches, further shrinking available operational capacity.

Opeifa said repair and refurbishment efforts are underway, with plans to deploy additional coaches to restore the usual schedule.

He added that the Federal Government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, continues to support efforts to strengthen railway infrastructure, with the Transport Minister working closely with the NRC to accelerate full restoration.

He also highlighted ongoing interventions, including repairs and safety certification for damaged coaches, consideration of alternative rolling stock for temporary use, and continued security enhancements along the corridor.

Restoring multiple daily trips, he said, remains a top priority.

The NRC assured passengers that the current interruptions reflect a rebuilding phase—not a decline in commitment to service delivery.

The corporation also pledged more transparent communication, noting that passengers may reach the Managing Director directly via SMS on 08075005411.

Opeifa reiterated that the Abuja–Kaduna route remains a critical service line and that passenger feedback is essential in improving safety, reliability, and efficiency.