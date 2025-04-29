The Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, has commended the leadership of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) at a Closing Gong Ceremony, highlighting the institution’s critical role in strengthening Nigeria’s capital markets.

In her remarks, the Minister specifically acknowledged the NGX Chairman, CEO, Board of Directors, and key industry stakeholders, such as the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), for their continuous dedication to building robust and transparent markets.

Mrs Oduwole reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment under President Bola Tinubu, to deepening Nigeria’s capital market, emphasizing strategic initiatives aimed at expanding SME access to capital, promoting digital trade and service exports under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), driving green and climate-aligned financing, mobilizing diaspora investments, and strengthening exit pathways for private-sector investors.

“We are working diligently to ensure every naira and dollar invested in Nigeria is not only protected but positioned for sustained growth. By aligning investments with our national priorities, we will unlock the full potential of Nigerian enterprise, attract further investments, and deliver prosperity to millions,” Oduwole stated.

The Minister’s visit underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to developing a collaborative environment where public-private partnerships can thrive, ensuring that Nigeria’s capital markets continue to serve as a catalyst for economic development and inclusive growth.