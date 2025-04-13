A major step forward for one of the country’s busiest highways—the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road.

Today, President Bola Tinubu flagged off the reconstruction of the Abuja- Kaduna phase with bold promises to transform travel and trade.

He was represented by Uba sani, the Kaduna state governor.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, who is standing in for President Bola Tinubu, flaggs off the next phase of reconstruction for the 375-kilometer Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road.

Often called Nigeria’s second busiest highway, this critical road connects the FCT to the north, and its upgrade has been long awaited.

In late 2024, the Ministry of Works, led by Minister David Umahi, terminated part of Julius Berger’s contract for the Abuja-Kaduna section, citing delays and cost variations.

Governor Uba Sani praised the president’s vision, saying this project will boost the economy and ease the lives of millions who rely on this route daily for business and travel.

Minister of Works David Umahi doubled down on the government’s commitment, announcing a 14-month timeline to complete the road.

He also revealed plans to expand sections of the highway, promising a modern, durable design using concrete pavement for a lifespan of decades.

The progress so far:

the 73-kilometer Kaduna-Zaria stretch is fully complete, and the 137-kilometer Zaria-Kano section is nearly done, with just 20 kilometres left

But the 165-kilometer Abuja-Kaduna section has lagged, with only 27% finished by late last year.

That’s set to change now.

With this Flagg off, residents remain hopeful that this vital highway will soon be completed.