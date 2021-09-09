Breaking News

Three policemen killed as gunmen raid Delta checkpoint, set patrol van ablaze

Leave a comment
Latest news in Nigeria is that Three policemen killed as gunmen raid Delta checkpoint, set patrol van ablaze Latest news in Nigeria is that Three policemen killed as gunmen raid Delta checkpoint, set patrol van ablaze

Some gunmen have killed three policemen attached to the Umutu Divisional Police Headquarters in Delta State.

The officers were killed at a checkpoint at Obeti/Oliogo Road in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday morning by the armed hoodlums.

Eyewitness account says that the patrol Toyota Sienna vehicle recently donated to the Umutu police division was burnt in the process.

One of sources said the gunmen after killing the police officers, reportedly went ahead to set them ablaze inside the patrol vehicle

The public relations officer of Delta state police command, Edafe Bright confirmed the incident but gives no further details

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Innoson motors boss declared wanted over failure to show up in court

TVCN
May 24, 2018

A special offences court in Lagos has declared the Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Motors, (more…)

Bayelsa partners with Gynaecology, Obstetrics society to reduce maternal, newborn mortality.

TVCN
Jan 11, 2018

The Bayelsa state government has expressed its willingness to partner with the Society Of Gynaecology…

Fire guts building materials market in Anambra

TVCN
Mar 11, 2020

An early morning fire on Wednesday razed the building materials market in Ogidi, Idemili North Local…

Breaking: Supreme Court upholds judgment affirming Oyetola as duly elected governor of Osun State

TVCN
Jul 5, 2019

The Supreme Court has upheld the Judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal (more…)

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier in Niger

26 Mar 2021 6.33 pm

  Bandits have killed twenty local…

Continue reading
plateau-map-TVCNews

Unknown gunmen kill traditional ruler in Plateau State

29 Sep 2017 5.59 pm

Unknown gunmen attacked and killed the acting…

Continue reading

Gunmen abduct six children of Zamfara APC Factional Chairman, one other person

08 Jan 2021 6.53 pm

Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed…

Continue reading