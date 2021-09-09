Three policemen killed as gunmen raid Delta checkpoint, set patrol van ablaze

Some gunmen have killed three policemen attached to the Umutu Divisional Police Headquarters in Delta State.

The officers were killed at a checkpoint at Obeti/Oliogo Road in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday morning by the armed hoodlums.

Eyewitness account says that the patrol Toyota Sienna vehicle recently donated to the Umutu police division was burnt in the process.

One of sources said the gunmen after killing the police officers, reportedly went ahead to set them ablaze inside the patrol vehicle

The public relations officer of Delta state police command, Edafe Bright confirmed the incident but gives no further details